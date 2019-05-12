Influence of venus on fire signs

Nitin Manchanda By

Planet Venus is influenced around the expression of self in personal relationships, specially associated with love, marriages and the ability to attract. Venus is the Goddess of love in mythology, its placement shows the sense of aesthetics in a person and how they perceive art and beauty and brings a sense of harmony, refinement and aesthetic taste to the house it occupies.

Aries March 20–April 20

Presence of Venus in Aries makes those under this sign romantic beings who seek excitement in their life, they are optimistic and cheerful beings who are not only social but also extremely enthusiastic and fun loving. For them, winning is a huge deal, even in their romantic endeavours. Known to be affectionate, they can be direct and aggressive in their love life and if they feel their romantic life going wayward, they turn irritable and moody, as well as impulsive and unstable. They do not take enough time to make long term sustainable plans with their partners and thus fail to understand their partner’s feelings at times.

Leo July 23–August 23

Leos are touted to be seekers of limelight and attention, and Venus in Leo makes them no different. Known as physically and emotionally magnetic, glamour, excitement and charm mark their courtship endeavours. Leos are very sincere and whole hearted who are lavish with their attention and presents, making their love life no less than an extraordinary event of their life.

Seen as an ardent lover, they go all out for affection and romantic drama and can be extremely loyal to their partner if they see them as worthy of their love and affection. They however expect the same affection and loyalty in return as their pride is in their relations, making them a stable loyal partner and an honest one-love person. However, their keenness for being in spotlight makes them have a lot of admirers, who though do not get the love that Leos cherish for their partner yet are also not discouraged by them.

Sagittarius Nov 22–Dec 22

Venus in Sagittarius produces demonstrative and friendly affections. These are social beings with great humour and a flirtatious side to them. Their strong need to keep their personal freedom intact makes them less dependable and difficult to settle down to a restrictive relationship.

They feel comfortable and happy in relationships where they can take things slowly and can have a partner who does not mind taking things in a casual way as any threat to their personal freedom makes them nervous and they end up looking for escape routes when they find their freedom endangered. With their upbeat nature along with the honest and idealistic approach in life, they have strong beliefs and thus need an open-minded partner who can accept them on their own terms and respect their need for space.