Influence of venus on earth signs

Planet Venus is influenced around the expression of self in personal relationships, specially associated with love, marriages and the ability to attract others. Venus seen as the Goddess of love in mythology, its placement shows the sense of aesthetics in a person and how they perceive art and beauty and brings a sense of harmony, refinement and aesthetic taste to the house it occupies.

Taurus April 20–May 20

Venus in Taurus creates beings with a practical, stable and constant persona. With a simple and direct approach to love, their sincerity is often seen as attractive.Even though they take love matters with all the careful considerations and seriousness, they are yet fun to be around, with an easy-going, cheerful and helpful nature. They possess a taste for the aristocratic luxuries of life and tend to work on their goals to achieve them. They are faithful and dependable partners, who when in love are very loyal and require a deep commitment from their partner as they are offering the same in return. However, if they feel their emotional security is threatened, they can be extremely jealous and possessive.

Virgo Aug 24–Sep 23

Position of Venus in Virgo adds on to their perfectionist nature, where they have everything organised to their own feasibility. In romantic relationships too, they naturally analyse everything before committing to it, keeping their emotional life neat and well organised. As they see love as not only a commitment but also no less than devotion, for them fidelity is a must. They are cautious when it comes to relationships, as they keep a check on their emotions and have expectations from a relationship, which is why they are critical of those around them. With polite manners and a sense of commitment, they appreciate and expect their partner to share the same ideals as them. If their partner does not reach to their level of expectations, they feel it better to live a solo life.

Capricorn Dec 22–Jan 20

Venus when in Capricorn produces beings who inhibit seriousness, along with a sense of caution and pride associated with their affections. Often with their ambitious nature of having success, prestige, status and achievement at work, at times they seek love and partnership solely because they feel it is the correct thing to the fundamental psychology of life. Though very shy when expressing their romantic feelings, Capricorns are loyal to the core and inhibit a very strong sense of responsibility and commitment in relationships and marriage. They are one-love person who is extremely dependable and loyal and expect their partners to be their comrade in the struggle for success. Their dignified and refined personality restrains them from making an overtly public display of emotions which makes them appear emotionally distant.

