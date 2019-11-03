Route to happiness

Nitin Manchanda By

TAURUS: Taureans are one of the most mindful signs with a very rich inner life. Hard-working and persistent along with being extremely competitive, they never shy away from a challenge. They do not need attention from other people, fancy things or an impressive job title and are drawn to spiritual practices like meditation and yoga. However, sometimes they allow themselves to become distracted by things that do not really matter. They need to start feeling comfortable in their body and become sustainable.

They need to love and value themselves. Also, they need to relax themselves to feel nourished and happy during stress by either indulging in their comfort food or spending time with people they trust.

VIRGO: Virgos are very organized and practical people. They do not have too many hobbies and would rather focus on a few specific priorities rather than many scattered pursuits and devote themselves to only a couple things so that they can become truly great at them. They are generally helpful and love to go the extra mile to help their near and dear ones. Emotionally intelligent from the core, they are generous beings but like to be appreciated for their efforts and are more satisfied when someone especially acknowledges how their inputs helped them at the time of need.

However, at times they get too wrapped up in their daily routines and forget to take time to just relax and be themselves. A lack of control can send Virgos into a pessimism spiral, and their sky-high standards can make it difficult for them to see any project as good enough to be finished. They should thus take a little time every day to go outside and calm themselves. With one step at a time they should start rectifying any little errors that they find in their ways.

CAPRICORN: Capricorns are quite ambitious with large but realistic dreams and will do anything to be able to complete their goals. They are very organised and pragmatic, extremely patient and consistent with their work. Concentrated and resourceful, they get the job done and do not mind long hours. This makes them highly status-conscious out of all at times and they thus need to be regarded and respected by the people around them. They consider themselves authoritative and when they get the same regards from the important people in their lives, they feel happy and proud.

However, this can result in a very disorganized life for them as they are very busy rushing around in order to fulfil all their commitments. They need to have a plan in life, affirming them that any adjustment will not hamper their goals and mess them up. They should also try not to isolate themselves and can be around their loved ones when going through a rough phase.

