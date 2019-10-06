Home Magazine Voices

Colour therapy and the planets

Astrological colour therapy can be applied by using colours that are opposite to the colours of the planets, in order to counter their excess.

Published: 06th October 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 08:39 PM   |  A+A-

Rahu;Ketu;Saturn;Jupiter;Planets

For representational purposes

Each planet relates to a certain colour of the cosmic rays that serve to make up our auras or energy fields. The influence of each planet can be increased by exposure to its corresponding colour or decreased by exposure to opposite colours. Colour therapy is particularly good for targeting emotional and psychological imbalance but can be used for physical diseases, particularly those involving the blood, nerves or reproductive system.

Many fiery Pitta disorders (infections and inflammations) can be reduced by the usage of cooling colours like blue, white and green. Colour therapy is also the foundation for Vedic gem therapy and basic colours of the planets are: SUN—Red (transparent), MOON—White (opaque), MARS—Red (opaque), MERCURY—Green, JUPITER- Yellow, VENUS—White (transparent), SATURN—Blue. 

The red colour of Mars is an opaque, dark or blood red, while that of the Sun is bright or transparent red. The Moon relates to white like snow or opaque white, while Venus is lighter white or transparent which may be tinged a little with blue. Venus also rules variegated or rainbow-like colours, which are produced by reflecting light through a transparent stone. Jupiter in its higher quality is golden. Saturn in its lower quality is dark and black. In its higher quality, it is more like a sky blue or azure.

The lunar nodes can also be related to special colours outside the ordinary spectrum: Ketu is infrared while Rahu is ultraviolet. Generally, pure shades of the different colours will increase the higher influences of the planets, while coarse shades will increase their negativity. Dark colours like black or grey will increase the negative side of Saturn, while deep blue will increase its positive energy. 

Astrological colour therapy can be applied by using colours that are opposite to the colours of the planets, in order to counter their excess. Its important to be careful in choice of colours as we gravitate towards the colours of the planets that dominate us, which can be negative. For example, individuals under the influence of dark planets like Saturn and Rahu tend to live in dark places and wear dark clothes, which increases the malefic power of these planets.

Yet in addition to the principle of using opposite colours in order to balance excessive influences, colour therapy can also be applied by directly using the planet’s own colour to strengthen the influence of weak planets. To increase Venus energy, for example, bright, variegated and pastel colours are good.                
Disclaimer: The views expressed here are the author’s own.

