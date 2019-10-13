Home Magazine Voices

Influence of Moon on first six zodiac signs

It shows a direct, impulsive and expressive temperament with the emotions driven by the will and vitality.

ARIES MOON- It shows a direct, impulsive and expressive temperament with the emotions driven by the will and vitality. It gives qualities of leadership, ego drive and a striving for pre-eminence. The person’s emotional sensitivity will revolve around issues of independence, control and assertion, with a tendency to anger. As the Moon rules Cancer, the fourth house of Aries, the emotional nature will be deep, and everything will likely be taken personally.

TAURUS MOON- Reflecting the sign of the Moon’s exaltation, it creates a strong and determined emotional nature, with a need for stability, security and material success. The artistic and poetic side of the Moon often comes out in this sign of Venus. As the Moon rules the third house from Taurus, this position gives the person vitality, curiosity, creativity and many interests in life.

GEMINI MOON- It shows an intelligent, expressive, sensitive and changeable emotional nature. The person’s emotions will be closely tied to the mind and the nervous system, making it difficult for them to discriminate between thoughts and feelings. As the Moon rules the second house from Gemini, this position affords good powers of speech and communication.

CANCER MOON- Reflecting the Moon’s own sign, it makes a person friendly, caring and emotional, with a strong lunar nature and a life centred on human relationships. Generally, the personal and domestic side of life will dominate but if there is an influence of Saturn on the Moon, the public or political side can also be strong.

LEO MOON- It provides strength, nobility and character to the person’s emotions and psychology. The person will like drama and prominence, much like the Sun in Leo but also seek an emotional recognition and regard for what they do. As the Moon rules the twelfth house from Leo, their emotional nature often gets subordinated to their strong personality. Yet they often have a capacity for renunciation and spirituality (twelfth house) in order to uphold their high Leo principles.

VIRGO MOON- It endows a person with many interests, hobbies and pursuits, with a curious but practical bent of mind. The digestion may be sensitive and easily upset by nervous or emotional disturbances. This position is good for artists, craftsmen, healers and yogis, for developing finer and more sattvic vibrations. As the Moon rules the eleventh house from Virgo, a Virgo Moon can give many outer achievements, goals and good business skills.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own.

Nitin Manchanda

www.nitinmanchanda.com, nitin.manchanda41@gmail.com

