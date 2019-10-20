For golden future, deal with problems of present 

Pushpesh Pant By

The Congress party has been in a state of disarray for quite some time. Rahul Gandhi, the reluctant leader, refuses to let greatness be thrust upon him. His dwindling followers may keep harping on his birthright to command the party once led by his father, grandmother and great-grandfather with distinction. Not to forget the reign of her mother when ‘Sonia G’ was the radiant centre of a mysterious Solar System that radiated more heat than light.

For loyal Congressmen, it was her glow that sustained all life, dispelled darkness. None bothered to notice the fast-diminishing aura—signs of an eclipse or worse an implosion. Suddenly there was Darkness at Noon. Only those who believe in miracles continue to wait and pray with bated breath for a dramatic turn in fortune. Even they have turned their gaze away from Rahul whose career reminds one, more of a meteor than a son.

Salman Khurshid’s lament about the ‘leader having walked away in the middle of battle’ shares only half of the tragic tale. Much before the ‘huff’, the unwilling helmsman had huffed and puffed to perform the task assigned only to fail repeatedly. This is not the first time that the Captain has abandoned the rudderless ship leaving the sailors to rush to any lifeboat in sight. As Mr Khurshid admitted bluntly, RaGa ‘walking away’ in the midst of the election campaign in Haryana and Maharashtra has virtually conceded a walkover to the BJP-NDA combine.

Leaders lower down the rung are busy trying to convince their compatriots that every man is entitled to his privacy and partisan busybodies must learn to compartmentalise the private and public life of an individual but they can’t sustain the illusion. Indians given to deifying their leaders refuse to draw any such line. Anyway, the damage has been done. From Sanjay Nirupam to Ashok Tanwar, from Jyotiraditya Scindia to Sachin Pilot—all the Rahul’s Men and Women find themselves marginalised in what Khurshid has rightly referred to as an ‘interim arrangement’. He is not only worried about election results. The cause of despair is the future of the Congress.

No democracy can survive without a robust and vigilant opposition. The death throes and lingering demise of the Congress has distracted others from assuming this role. They keep chasing the mirage of a United Front against ‘authoritarian forces with Fascist and communal tendencies’ posing a threat to the ‘Idea of India.’

While there is genuine cause for concern regarding the slide towards the precipice of intolerance and reckless vigilantism overlooked by those in power eroding the rule of law, it is dangerously naive to believe that there is a consensus on the Idea of India—Nehru’s, Gandhi’s or Savarkar’s. The core values of Indian civilisation are pluralism, tolerance of dissent and syncretism. But to stretch the rubber band to include secularism borrowed from the West and democracy in the same bundle can only break it.

The debate about ‘Hindutva’ versus ‘Hinduism’ is counter-productive. Religions evolve with time—tolerance gives way to fanaticism. There is no faith that can retain its pristine form forever. It’s futile to argue about cause and consequence referring back to Newton’s Law of Equal and Opposite Reaction. What we have been witnessing is the assertion of radical religious identities by all communities. Political parties compellingly cash in on this due to compulsions of electoral politics.

All those who aspire to lead India must realise that traditionally we haven’t been democratic in our private and public life or committed to social justice. Merely adopting a constitution doesn’t ensure that all Indians are going to be treated equitably or can enjoy fundamental rights enshrined therein. It is a fallacy to claim that we in India have no need for human rights as defined by the West because our traditional structures have always provided protection to women and the poor.

The joint family and village panchayats (khap and others) can’t be allowed to usurp the powers of the National Human Rights Commission or courts. This is not an eternal irreconcilable conflict between the East and West, Swadeshi and Videshi. Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam reminds us that the whole world is one family. Certain values are universal and indivisible. In matters of health, hygiene, sanitation and pollution, we can’t afford to have double standards. We should be proud of our glorious past but if we are to ensure a golden future, problems of present can’t just be wished away. pushpeshpant@gmail.com