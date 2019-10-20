Influence of moon on the last six zodiac signs

Home Magazine Voices

LIBRA MOON- It marks a person with strong social consciousness, idealism and a good artistic or creative expression. It is better for the public or intellectual side of the Moon rather than its domestic or emotional side. As the Moon rules the tenth house of career from Libra, it causes a person to seek recognition and gives them a desire to influence the masses. It makes the person diplomatic and is also often good for business activities.

SCORPIO MOON- Reflecting the sign of the Moon’s debilitation, it endows a person with deep and secretive psychology, with strong and sometimes troubled emotions and some degree of anger and frustration in life. Yet it can indicate a profound or spiritual psyche, with interest in subjects like psychology, Yoga or Tantra. This is reinforced by the fact that the Moon rules the ninth house, the house of spirituality from Scorpio.

SAGITTARIUS MOON- It shows an ethical and principled, but sometimes self-righteous personality, with strong sense of good and evil or law and order, to which the emotions are subordinated, if not sacrificed. It can create the zeal of a crusader, priest, lawyer or reformer, sometimes even a fanatic. As the Moon rules the 8 house from Sagittarius, it can give an interest in deep spiritual and psychic issues, or healing and research.

CAPRICORN MOON- Under the influence of Saturn, it brings out the public side of the moon, augmenting the intellectual, social, political or business acumen of a person. The individual will have a practical bent of mind and emotions, with a strong sense of tradition and a need to produce material results. As the Moon rules the seventh house from Capricorn, it can give strong ties to the partner, particularly in the public or work sphere.

AQUARIUS MOON- It provides a self-effacing, idealistic and spiritual side to the personality. It is a common Moon for healers, monks and yogis on a higher side, but also for criminals, drug addicts and underworld figures on a lower side, depending upon whether Saturn has a detaching or debasing influence. As the Moon rules the sixth house from Aquarius, the health implications of this position are important.

PISCES MOON- It is highly emotional, poetic and romantic, in harmony with this sensitive, watery sign. When afflicted, emotional imbalance is likely, but when strong, an almost psychic sympathy or empathy prevails. The Moon here has a certain vulnerability and impressionability that should be protected, not only for the psychology but also for the health. It can cause a weak immune system or metabolic disorders, when afflicted. As the Moon rules the fifth house from Pisces, this position is good for creativity and for children.
