Home Magazine Voices

It’s not the economy, stupid. It’s economics.

Economics is to politics is what lubricant is to an engine; it creates torque.

Published: 20th October 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

shopping, super marker, store, mall, FMCG, GST, goods

For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)

Economics is to politics is what lubricant is to an engine; it creates torque. In politics, welfare economics and protectionist economics clash, with the latter upholding the good of a few over collective prosperity. In developing nations, protectionism ironically brought public prosperity by boosting demand and hence growth, while in populist economics ideology drives the numbers. Since ideology is driven by personalities, economics acquires labels: Modinomics, Manmohanomics, Keynesian et al. Ultimately, economics is the art of a ruler discovering or redefining the means to bring prosperity to people and its political, financial and social costs. 

Leaders are also only as good as their advisors. What advisors and economists have in common is the arrogance of “my way, or the highway”. Economics is data, whose interpretation will dictate whether a ruler can put happiness in the pockets of people. Economic advisors use esoterica to stay important until a policy flops and the next guy comes along.

The more obscure the counsel, the more exalted they are for what is economics but a rarefied plane where the common mind can never reach. Has such advice led the Indian economy to skydive? “Embrace the Narasimha Rao Revivalonomics.” “Go for Welfare.” “Squeeze the rich and give the poor Diwali every day.” “Bail out banks and jail the bankers.” “Tweak taxes.” Economics is the stormy petrel of advice. Boiled down to basics it just means:

Jobs.

Money.

Health and Happiness.

Socialist economics is about envying the rich. This changed when India embraced the world in the 1990s. More companies did business in new sectors, creating more jobs, products and a better lifestyle with their own positives and negatives. Human beings from blue collar workers to rural immigrants, from government employees to blue chip executives and from millionaires to billionaires have one goal—get rich. And the government makes more money by filling its tax coffers. Isn’t this true economics in a nutshell?

The reason for India’s periodic economic crisis is its vast, growing unskilled population and rural distress—the stepchildren of stilted development. They perpetuate a parallel economy of injustice run by touts, feudal overlords, middlemen, crooks, politicians and bureaucrats who profit without contributing to growth. In 1985, Rajiv Gandhi said that only 15 paise of every welfare rupee reaches the needy.

The success of current government housing schemes and farmers’ cash benefits has proved that with the right will and monitoring, the exploitation chain can be broken. Compassionate politics must be accompanied by compassionate economics under the strict rule of the law. Growth is not just data, it is also the evolution of mass conscience and social responsibility.

Stay up to date on all the latest Voices news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Good Economics for Hard Times: Better Answers to Our Biggest Problems
Of Abhijit falling for Audrey Hepburn and direct cash transfers
Dr Annappa N Bali
This 'Rs 10 doctor’ in Karnataka brings healthcare to the poor
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo | PTI)
Beneficiaries can occupy houses under PMAY (U) by 2021: Minister
An image of heap of paddy straw used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Plant that converts paddy straw into biogas set up to tackle Delhi pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp