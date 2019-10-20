Home Magazine Voices

Kerala’s Jolly killer

A male killer is a straightforward case, a daylight event, while a female killer is a shut box, a shadow at midnight.

Published: 20th October 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

Jollyamma

Jollyamma (face covered)

The new bahu on the block is a killer. Ekta Kapoor’s popular depiction of daughters-in-law flitting about in Kanjeevaram silks with heads full of sindoor on TV are now replaced in popular imagination with the kind that laces your supper with cyanide.
Just like Margaret Atwood’s Alias Grace, based on a real-life case, Jolly Joseph evokes a curious reaction; the gender of the criminal is crucial to our facial expressions. Murderer men are greeted with a shrug —of course, they kill, brutes that they are with nasty tempers and petty motives.

Women though are more nuanced creatures, aren’t they? Why they kill, whom they kill could never be random. Indeed, did they kill at all? Regular victims of marital rape and domestic abuse, of inequality and oversight, what can these feeble creatures be up to? Add to that society’s unease with female sexuality.

A male killer is a straightforward case, a daylight event, while a female killer is a shut box, a shadow at midnight. Her looks, her demeanour, any coquetry or amour, everything is up for analysis. Jolly Joseph, the merry widow of Kozhikode, is accused of having committed multiple murders by the age of 47. What started off as a hobby seems to have become an addiction. Seemingly keeping the feminine mask intact—that of being a caring housewife—she is said to have done away with all her antagonists: a mother-in-law, a father-in-law, a first husband, an uncle by marriage, a potential step-daughter and her second husband’s first wife. The TV reportage on this has now turned into an endless list of whodunits. 

Jolly is in police custody, ostensibly singing like a canary. Her second husband, Shaju, went from being a suspect to a saint in TV headlines. Press itself accorded her maiden-name status soon, addressing her as Jolly Joseph instead of Jolly Roy or Jolly Shaju, as if to signify her solo status as operator. 

In footage that defies middle-class belief, Jolly is seen standing with policemen almost as if a colleague, back in her marital home, pointing out proof against herself. For days during questioning she is supposed to have worn the same salwar-kameez she was arrested in, as no change of clothes was sent for her from home, either her father’s or her husband’s. Her son too appeared to have given up on her going by the few words he spoke to reporters. When the news that the graves of her alleged victims were to be dug up first came, Jolly only expressed worry about her sons’ futures. She did lose all consciousness when the exhumations actually took place.

The homicides are horrific enough for the average man to take in, even the lying about holding a prestigious but fictitious post at a reputed institute is perhaps understandable—what gets the common man’s goat is the implied immoderate and illicit lust. Jolly is said, by her own initial testimony, to have dated profusely within the neighbourhood. It’s her sexual predator status that tilts the portrait of womanhood hanging on musty tharavad walls far more than her fondness for cyanide as a spice.
shinieantony@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Voices news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Good Economics for Hard Times: Better Answers to Our Biggest Problems
Of Abhijit falling for Audrey Hepburn and direct cash transfers
Dr Annappa N Bali
This 'Rs 10 doctor’ in Karnataka brings healthcare to the poor
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo | PTI)
Beneficiaries can occupy houses under PMAY (U) by 2021: Minister
An image of heap of paddy straw used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Plant that converts paddy straw into biogas set up to tackle Delhi pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp