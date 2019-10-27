Home Magazine Voices

Fire signs: Route to happiness for Aries, Leo and Sagittarius

Aries should find joy in their journey and associate themselves with people that love and care about them.

Published: 27th October 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Leos are optimistic and have an endless capacity for fun and entertainment.

Leos are optimistic and have an endless capacity for fun and entertainment.

ARIES: Known for their high confidence, Aries tend to have a ton of optimism at the start of something, but have a hard time carrying that through to the end. They may deviate from optimism into recklessness at times but keeping their eyes on the prize can help ward off any last minute self-sabotage. In order to avoid losing their focus and getting impulsive, they should write down everything they are excited about at the start of a new project.

That way they can revisit their most exciting thoughts later down the line when they need some optimism fuel. They should find joy in their journey and associate themselves with people that love and care about them. They should avoid being passive and should act by making big life-changing decisions as it will turn their life and they will start to enjoy this autonomy and become a lot more active and healthier, living life their own way. With their zest for taking on challenges in their life and the ability to thrive under pressure with something like a challenge to look forward to, they feel happy and admired. They also get an adrenaline rush out of it.

LEO: Leos are optimistic and have an endless capacity for fun and entertainment. For them, receiving feedback, compliments and thankful gestures makes them feel happy and content. They might be generous and helpful, but they need their compliments from time to time. However, when they feel threatened, they can turn cold-hearted, jealous and aggressive.

They have a packed schedule all the time and are always taking on different projects and trying to get ahead when it comes to their goals. They do not stop for anything which may result in a bad case of burnout, leaving them baffled and drained out. They thus need to take time to relax and be present and hence can indulge in a yoga practice for their mental and physical health. 

SAGITTARIUS: Sagittarius are the most optimistic sign. They are characterised by their need to constantly seek newer things and explore adventures. This, in turn, keeps them charged and their minds happy. When they get to travel, explore and indulge in things out of the normal perspective, they get to see the big picture and solve problems too. They need to open themselves up, to new people and new experiences as they cannot evolve until they come out of their cocoon.

They should see to it that they stay in the company of optimistic people and look after themselves. Though they prefer motivational speakers and inspirational stories, they still can fall victim to pessimistic thinking like others and it may hurt them more as they are not used to dealing with those kinds of feelings. They can team up with their friend, working out their emotional turmoil and planning a getaway to rejuvenate themselves. 

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own.

Stay up to date on all the latest Voices news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fire Signs Eskrima is a Filipino martial arts form where the training begins with weapons.
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Agartala Border Security Force soldiers light candles during Diwali celebrations near the international border fence on October 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Diwali 2019 in photos | This is how India celebrated the festival of lights
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp