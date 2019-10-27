Fire signs: Route to happiness for Aries, Leo and Sagittarius

Nitin Manchanda By

ARIES: Known for their high confidence, Aries tend to have a ton of optimism at the start of something, but have a hard time carrying that through to the end. They may deviate from optimism into recklessness at times but keeping their eyes on the prize can help ward off any last minute self-sabotage. In order to avoid losing their focus and getting impulsive, they should write down everything they are excited about at the start of a new project.

That way they can revisit their most exciting thoughts later down the line when they need some optimism fuel. They should find joy in their journey and associate themselves with people that love and care about them. They should avoid being passive and should act by making big life-changing decisions as it will turn their life and they will start to enjoy this autonomy and become a lot more active and healthier, living life their own way. With their zest for taking on challenges in their life and the ability to thrive under pressure with something like a challenge to look forward to, they feel happy and admired. They also get an adrenaline rush out of it.

LEO: Leos are optimistic and have an endless capacity for fun and entertainment. For them, receiving feedback, compliments and thankful gestures makes them feel happy and content. They might be generous and helpful, but they need their compliments from time to time. However, when they feel threatened, they can turn cold-hearted, jealous and aggressive.

They have a packed schedule all the time and are always taking on different projects and trying to get ahead when it comes to their goals. They do not stop for anything which may result in a bad case of burnout, leaving them baffled and drained out. They thus need to take time to relax and be present and hence can indulge in a yoga practice for their mental and physical health.

SAGITTARIUS: Sagittarius are the most optimistic sign. They are characterised by their need to constantly seek newer things and explore adventures. This, in turn, keeps them charged and their minds happy. When they get to travel, explore and indulge in things out of the normal perspective, they get to see the big picture and solve problems too. They need to open themselves up, to new people and new experiences as they cannot evolve until they come out of their cocoon.

They should see to it that they stay in the company of optimistic people and look after themselves. Though they prefer motivational speakers and inspirational stories, they still can fall victim to pessimistic thinking like others and it may hurt them more as they are not used to dealing with those kinds of feelings. They can team up with their friend, working out their emotional turmoil and planning a getaway to rejuvenate themselves.



Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own.