Imran Khan’s unsuccessful anti-India tirade

The biggest ignominy for Pakistan in recent times, even bigger than the international perception of its rogue status, has been the ‘royal ignore’ that PM Imran Khan has received from the international community and Islamic world in particular, to its continuing efforts to paint India black. The August 5 decision of India to abrogate the constitutional provisions which gave Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) special autonomous status, shook the confidence of both the civilian government and the army in Pakistan as it removed any potential for continuing to view J&K as a disputed territory. Surprised completely, Pakistan has been attempting to retrieve lost ground by undertaking a vicious global campaign condemning India’s action and threatening war with nuclear overtones.

It managed to get China to initiate an unrecorded discussion in the UN Security Council to flag concerns over J&K. It has also managed the support of Turkey and Malaysia. However, efforts to cultivate 15 nations to bring a resolution to the UN Human Rights Council came a cropper due to insufficient minimum support.

To Pakistan’s utter disappointment, the UAE and Bahrain presented their highest national award each to PM Narendra Modi post the August 5 decision. Pakistan’s biggest financial supporter Saudi Arabia has advised it to resolve issues bilaterally. PM Modi attended the G7 summit two weeks after the abrogation and found total support for bilateral approach with Pakistan.

Pakistan’s intent has been all about internationalising J&K, giving it a disputed status and forcing intervention by institutions such as the UN or by big powers. It wants implementation of the UN Resolutions of 1948 which had called for a referendum after fulfilment of certain provisions. Pakistan conveniently forgets those provisions, one of which calls for total withdrawal of its forces from J&K before a referendum.

Why has Pakistan failed to obtain support from the international community and especially the Islamic nations? The reason perhaps was best summed up by its own Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmad Shah when at a talk show he stated, “People do not believe us in the international community. We say they [India] impose curfew and are not giving medicines to people of Jammu and Kashmir. People do not believe us, but they believe them.” It’s all a question of international credibility.

A nation under repeated investigation by FATF for serious involvement in terror financing can hardly offer credibility and demand action against one which has been the oldest sufferer of modern-day international terror. India’s overall international credibility is borne out by the strength of its vibrant democracy and respected leadership. Imran Khan will, therefore, be offered lip service for his focused efforts but the international community and the Islamic world, in particular, are unlikely to bite.



( The author is former Commander, Srinagar-based 15 Corps )