Mars interplay in fire signs

Planet Mars represents the area of life associated as to how a person will express their actions and desires. It suggests the projection of self, with their energies being evaluated in four ways.

First is physical energy, which reflects how hard they work, their aptitude for sports and the need to achieve anything in life.

Second is mental energy, which revolves around thinking, communicating and pursuing intellectual goals. The third is the practical energy that deals with planning and being responsible.

The last one is their emotional energy which includes aspects like sex, feelings or drive towards artistic endeavours.

ARIES: Mars when in Aries, represents high energy, initiative, courage and impulsiveness. It is very active and assertive in demonstrating enthusiasm for all types of energy, be it emotional, mental, practical or physical.

Mars makes them lead in a more competitive way, thus making them courageous and enterprising in a certain way. Headstrong and independent, they do not endure opposition or interference in their work. They also inhibit lack of patience, discipline and self-control which only disrupts their functioning in a group.

They need to work on cultivating their high energy levels in an accommodating manner, else it will affect their personal and professional relationships.

LEO: Mars when in Leo, encapsulates high levels of physical energy, with a reasonable amount of mental and practical energy while their ego and the need for recognition restrains their emotional energy to an extent.

Mars under Leo exhibits exceptional will-power and creativity, leading them to project an air of confidence and self-sufficiency that brings them to people’s attention.

Affectionate and physically demonstrative, they enjoy the excitement of a passionate affair, yet they may stumble upon illicit affairs in their lives. The pride and the need to dominate others can cause a degree of stubborn egotism. This excessive pride, if not controlled can lead to a pitfall.

SAGITTARIUS: Mars when in Sagittarius, produces high level of physical energy and enthusiasm, with their mental and emotional side retaining a balance while their practical energy may not be to a certain advantage. Mars under Sagittarius produces strong philosophic conventions. They are willing to take a stand for anything that they believe in.

Their zest for adventure makes it difficult for them to be tied down to a place for long. They should try and focus on a single task at one time, thus preserving their energy for more vital projects in the future. Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own.