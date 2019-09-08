We need to unite in times of peace

Pushpesh Pant By

'Political vendetta’ is a charge easy to hurl in self-defence but extremely difficult to stop a powerful alleged ‘oppressor’ in his tracks. Former finance minister P Chidambaram and his team of legal eagles are learning this to their chagrin. Not known for modesty and famous for being arrogant—not only intellectually—PC, one of the best and the brightest in the Congress party, has few friends and hardly any supporters. The daily drama played out on small screen focusing on hearings on his bail pleas in the Supreme Court has attracted many eyeballs and distracted us from matters far more serious. For instance, simmering and sporadically exploding discontent and rage in the Kashmir Valley, volatile uncertainty in Assam engendered by the NRC, and of course, the alarming state of the economy.

Our American friends are slowly baring their fangs. Bernie Sanders, who may never make it to the White House, has caused enough damage by voicing his deep concern about Kashmir. Donald Trump, true to his reputation, can flip-flop from totally trusting his friend Narendra Modi to frowning and frothing with statements hard to decipher. But why blame the US alone? From Boris Johnson about to drown ignominiously in a whirlpool of his own making to his opponent Jeremy Corbyn, they have all found time to warn India of a catastrophe. There are unmistakable signs that India is slowly losing the diplomatic ground it had claimed after dramatic reorganisation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir. It is imperative to regain the momentum.

Our worry is not the meddlesome foreigners, but shortsighted politicians, spineless bureaucrats and a media unwilling to talk back to those in power. It would like the judiciary to provide it with defensive armour before opening their mouth. Reporting from ground zero is almost impossible at the moment but this is when the mettle of a journalist is tested. Situation in the Valley is abnormal. The blanket ban on telecommunications has only helped the rumour mills. The central government’s credibility is at stake. Remaining in constant state of denial or blaming mischief-makers/Pakistani agents for inflammatory posts on social media is certainly not going to help restore normalcy in the almost stillborn Union Territory. Debates on constitutional validity of making Article 370 of the Constitution defunct or grandiose announcement about economic and social development in J&K are equally meaningless for people living under restrictions.

Discord and discontent aren’t limited to J&K. The National Register of Citizens (NRC) has stirred up the proverbial hornet’s nest. No one is satisfied and no assurance will remove apprehensions in the minds of those suddenly disenfranchised or the children of the soil who feel betrayed by the denouement. The influx of refugees from across the border and neighbouring states have created an explosive situation and various governments have for electoral reasons played with fire, stoking flames hoping that it will singe only the opponents.

The mess has been made not by the BJP alone. The Congress, CPI(M) and Trinamool must share the blame equally; nor are the regional parties guiltless. But this is not the time for breast-beating and wringing hands. Rhetoric must stop. Partisan politics should make way for an earnest striving towards a closure that minimises maximum human suffering. No solution will satisfy all but reconciliation must be the goal, not retribution. Make no mistake, this too is an internal problem that has international ramifications. Powers inimical to India have always fished in the troubled waters of the Northeast.

To our mind, all the problems facing India are exacerbated by the Congress in total disarray. The ‘Young Turks’ have started stirring and flexing their newfound muscles. The revolt may yet be far away but the crippling disarray is here and now. Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sachin Pilot are disgruntled and have started posturing and aggressively jockeying for power. Jairam Ramesh, Shashi Tharoor and Abhishek Manu Singhvi have started to distance themselves cautiously from those blinded by dynastic retinopathy. Criticism of Modi and his total mismanagement is left in the hands of typically expressionless and ineffective Dr Manmohan Singh. The legendary economist seems oblivious of the fact that India is reeling under twin shocks administered by Trump sanctions against Iran and trade war against China. The Middle East is turbulent and Brexit continues to haunt the European Union. This isn’t to absolve the present NDA-BJP government of incompetence and hubris, but national problems call for a national response. Unity in peace is as important as in times of war. Some times more—in order to aver both war and ruinous anarchy.

Pushpesh Pant

Former professor, Jawaharlal Nehru University

