Mars interplay in the air signs

Planet Mars represents the area of life associated as to how a person will express their actions and desires. It suggests the projection of self, with their energies being evaluated in four different ways.

First is physical energy, which reflects how hard or diligently they work, their aptitude for sports and the need to achieve anything in life. Second is mental energy, which revolves around thinking, communicating and pursuing intellectual goals.

The third is the practical energy that deals with planning and organizing, being responsible and dependable. The last one is their emotional energy which includes aspects like sex, feelings, setting emotional boundaries or drive towards artistic endeavours.

GEMINI:

Mars when in Gemini produces mental assertiveness and mental energies at their highest, with less of practical energy and wavering emotional energy. They have an active and critical mind that may go off into many directions at the same time. They like to debate and engage in all types of intellectual contests.

They choose careers paths like journalists and critics because of their wit, yet due to their restless nature they find it difficult to stay at a job for long periods of time. They also find it difficult to be tied down to one single relationship. However, they tend to wear themselves out due to stress and mental strain. They thus need to buckle up their physical energy.

LIBRA:

Mars when placed in Libra generally have controlled energies in terms of mental aspect with a stable amount of physical energy and a considerably low amount of emotional and practical energy.

They have a charming, generous and cooperative personality. They become very assertive when they experience injustice. Their objective, unemotional approach to things can help them to take up careers like judge or diplomat.

Although affectionate and romantic, they require more of emotional satisfaction than physical passion. On the other side, aggression in any form makes them feel uneasy and hence they do not get involved in any form of confrontations. They need to start asserting themselves firmly, more on issues that disrupt their mental stability else it may lead them to be indecisive.

AQUARIUS:

When Mars is in Aquarius, its energies are focussed on intellectual pursuits, therefore the mental energies are the highest. It has a considerable level of practical energies while the emotional and physical energies are not too high. They have high principles and modern outlook.

They have good organizing abilities and are good leaders with open-mindedness. They are sexually intrigued by anything unconventional and are dependable when in a stable relationship.

The flip side is that their energies produce more thought than action. 

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are the author’s own.

