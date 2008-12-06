NEW DELHI: The Congress Saturday suspended Maharashtra Revenue Minister Narayan Rane for "gross indiscipline" following his public outburst against the party high command after he was ignored for the post of state chief minister.

The decision comes a day after Rane attacked outgoing Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh and chief minister-designate Ashok Chavan, as well as the party, at a hurriedly convened media briefing at his residence.

Rane, whose name was being considered for the top post after Deshmukh resigned Wednesday in the wake of the Mumbai terror attacks, opted out of the race after the party leadership selected Industry Minister Ashok Chavan for the top job.

"It has been observed that Rane made deliberate statements to lower prestige of the party. Taking a serious note of his (Rane's) utterances and considering it a case of gross indiscipline he has been suspended from the party with immediate effect," Congress media secretary Tom Vadakkan said.