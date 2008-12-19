NEW DELHI: The defence top brass met in New Delhi on Thursday for a comprehensive review of the security apparatus and assessment of the battle preparedness of the Armed Forces in the wake of the increased threat perception after the Mumbai attacks.

The review, called by Defence Minister A K Antony, was held in the backdrop of intense discussions in the security establishment on what should be India’s response to Pakistan’s orchestrated terrorism.

Sources said that every aspect of security, including the defence of strategic installations and key cities, was discussed. An assessment of preparedness of the Armed Forces in terms of their equipment and force levels was also made.

The Armed Forces have been on a general state of alert since the Mumbai attacks but there has not been a largescale mobilisation of forces. The decision to hold back troop mobilisation was part of a well-thought out strategy enshrined in the Cold Start doctrine, and focussed on limited and calibrated response.

The government has denied that it was considering military option as one of the retaliatory measures. Such security reviews are held regularly at South Block but Thursday’s meeting was held when the government was discussing various means to deal with Pakistan.

Antony asked the Armed Forces to be prepared for any eventuality and also assessed levels of preparedness of the three services. The Army, Air Force and Navy are in a transformation phase.

Some of the strategic instruments, key for fighting a modern war, are still not fully operational.

Antony assessed the position of the critical equipment and the status of ongoing acquisition.

The meeting was attended by Admiral Sureesh Mehta, General Deepak Kapoor, Air Chief Marshal Fali Homi Major and Defence Secretary Vijay Singh.

Antony will hold a separate meeting of vital coastal and offshore assets on Saturday.