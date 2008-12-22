MUMBAI: Two iconic luxury hotels in Mumbai, the Taj Towers and the Oberoi Trident, opened with a huge sense of excitement amid the chanting of religious mantras and the flood of welcoming bouquets on Sunday, even as a heavy posse of sniffer dogs and armed guards patrolled the area.

The atmosphere at both hotels, which nearly three weeks ago were the targets of deadly terrorist strikes, was sober as candles flickered all around the tables and flowers filled the sparkling lobbies.

“We propose to dedicate this reopening of the hotel to the people who have lost their lives,” said Ratan Tata, the head of the Taj group, in an address outside the hotel in the afternoon. Before it was opened to the public in the evening, Taj Towers hosted a reception for nearly 1,000 key clients, which was also attended by Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan and his deputy Chaggan Bhujbal.

Leaders of various religions participated in a ceremony in the lobby during the inaugural function at the hotel.

The Oberoi group opened the gates of Trident with the chanting of mantras and reading of verses from the Quran. The first guests, who were more than eager to rush in, were welcomed with yellow roses and a “Thank you for your support.” Guests at the restaurants were not billed. Instead they were presented with a card that also read, “Thank you for your support.”

“There is grief and there is sadness, too, but our staff is committed to deliver 100 per cent and there is absolute desire to bounce back as soon as possible,” said Trident Hotel president Rattan Keswani.