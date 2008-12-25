LUCKNOW: An executive engineer of the Uttar Pradesh Public Works Department was lynched allegedly by a Bahujan Samaj Party MLA and his supporters in Auraiyya district after he reportedly refused to pay them Rs 50 lakh for birthday celebrations of party supremo and Chief Minister Mayawati next month.

MLA Shekhar Tiwari and his associates, two of them called Tyagi and Bhatia respectively, forcibly entered the house of engineer E M K Gupta at Gail Vihar Colony in Dibiapur police circle in the district past midnight on Tuesday and started hitting him severely, Additional Director- General of Police (Law and Order, Crime) Brij Lal said in Lucknow on Wednesday quoting from the report lodged with the police by Gupta’s wife Shashi.

Shashi said she was locked in the bathroom while the attackers, numbering about five, continued beating her husband. They later took away the victim and left him at Dibiapur police station, where the MLA reportedly asked the police to take action against Gupta as he was “a goon indulging in hooliganism”.

The police rushed the victim to hospital but he died on the way. The Additional DGP said police were searching for the MLA, Tyagi and Bhatia and the guilty would not be spared.

Though the police refused to comment on the motive behind the murder saying that investigation was on in the case, family members of Gupta alleged that Rs 50 lakh was demanded from him by the MLA as donation for celebrations of Mayawati’s birthday falling on January 15.