KOLKATA: India is not against any particular country but against terrorism, External Affairs Minister Pranab Mukherjee said Saturday, and urged the Pakistani leadership to join hands in combating it together.

"India is not against any particular country or any religion. We are only against terrorism which has become a major concern globally. We are against the system that encourages terrorist activities," Mukherjee told reporters at Baharampur town in Murshidabad district, about 230 km north of Kolkata.

He said: "I request all the leaders of Pakistan to come forward and combat this terrorism issue unitedly.

"At the same time, we want Pakistan to address the issue properly. We also need their help to encounter this problem," Mukherjee said, appealing to Pakistan not to divert the focus from terrorism to something else.

Tension is rising between the two South Asian neighbours after the Nov 26 Mumbai terror attacks. India has maintained the 10 terrroists who attacked Mumbai Nov 26 had come from Pakistan. More than 170 people were killed in the carnage.