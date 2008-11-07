LUCKNOW: While the Bahujan Samaj Party of Chief Minister Mayawati announced names of six party candidates for the biennial polls to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, Samajwadi Party general secretary Amar Singh filed his nomination papers for a second term. Ram Gopal Yadav, who is Mulayam Singh Yadav’s kin and party leader in the Lok Sabha, representing Sambhal, also filed his papers.

Interestingly, reports suggest that the SP has decided to support a Congress candidate with its extra votes. It needs only 74 votes for its two candidates to win, thus having 22 extra votes. However, the Congress, with 22 MLAs, has not yet announced its decision.

The SP’s decision to support a Congress candidate for Rajya Sabha is significant, as it could be used as a bargaining chip by the former whenever the two parties resume seat-sharing talks for the Lok Sabha polls.

The BSP list also includes the name of party vice-president Rajaram. He was widely believed to be the man Mayawati had referred to as her successor during her address to the party’s national convention in Lucknow on August 9.