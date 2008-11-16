NEW DELHI: The serial blasts in Assam on October 30 were planned in an ISI safe house in Bangladesh about a month and a half ago.

ULFA chief Paresh Baruah and NDFB chief Ranjan Daimary had held a meeting at Cox’s Bazaar in Bangladesh with a HuJI-B operative on September 7. The meeting was facilitated by an ISI operative, sources told Express.

Home Ministry sources said the serial blasts have thrown up clues leading to arrests of people whose interrogation have led them to claim that both ULFA and NDFB are now together and acting at the behest of ISI and HuJI-B.

The official said investigators are trying to find out how and where fundamentalist outfits in Bangladesh were approached by these North-Eastern insurgent groups.

Intelligence inputs were shared among various agencies and on October 5, the Assam government was tipped off on the likelihood of blasts. Earlier in the week, the Centre extended the ban on both the groups by two years.

The NDFB has denied charges of involvement in the blasts and so has the ULFA but the security agencies are not willing to believe their claim. Sources said the general secretary of the NDFB met the special investigation team leader in Guwahati to clarify the outfit’s stand on the issue. There is speculation that Daimary does not trust the present leadership of NDFB any more and may have assumed the powers of decisionmaking.

Assam police have arrested at least two persons, both former NDFB men, and suspect that the group is intricately involved. Insurgent groups like the ULFA and NDFB hob-nob with fundamentalist Islamist outfits in Bangladesh and perpetrate terror attacks on India. A Home Ministry team will be visiting Assam on Tuesday to discuss threadbare the measures to prevent illegal Bangladeshi migration into Assam.

In the first week of October, a paramilitary force had informed the Assam government of reports of the existence of a joint group of Harkat-ul Jehad-al Islami, Jamaat-e-Islami of Bangladesh and Islamic Chhatra Parishad members led by an ULFA man in Karimganj district.