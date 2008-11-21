NEW DELHI: Unhappy over the treatment meted out to the Malegaon blast accused, over 100 sadhus from across the country will meet in Delhi Nov 26 to register their protest and chart out a future course of action.

The meeting organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is being projected as a Hindu mobilisation drive by the radical Hindu outfit.

"Sadhus are shocked over Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) invoking Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against Malegaon blast accused, including Sadhvi Pragnya," VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal said.

"The time has come when all Hindus should unite to fight against injustice meted out to people being accused in Malegaon blast," he said.

The sadhus will also participate in a protest march in the capital prior to the meeting.

The Maharashtra ATS had Thursday booked all the 10 accused in the Malegaon blast under MCOCA that will allow the authorities to keep them in detention for six months before filing a charge sheet.