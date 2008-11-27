AIZAWL: Over 8,000 Reang tribal refugees, taking shelter in two camps in interior Mizoram and six camps in neighbouring Tripura, on Wednesday stayed away from casting votes in protest against discrepancies in ballot papers.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer of Mizoram, the Reangs were protesting against the absence of party symbols against the names of the candidates in ballot papers.

The Election Commission had introduced “postal ballot” for the 8,226 Reang refugees in the camps to help them cast their votes as requested by the Mizoram government.

In the past, the Reang refugees, especially those taking shelter in Tripura, had to come all the way to Mizoram to cast their votes.

Talking to to this website’s newspaper, the Joint CEO of Mizoram said fresh ballot papers with necessary corrections are being printed so that the Reangs could exercise their fran chise. But as printing the papers and then delivering them to the camps in Tripura are time-consuming, it seems the Reangs will not be able to cast their votes even on Thursday – the second and last day for casting of votes.

Election to the 40-seat Mizoram Assembly is scheduled for December 2 and the results are expected on December 8.

About 35,000 Reang refugees are being sheltered in Tripura for the past 11 years in the aftermath of ethnic clashes with the majority Mizos.

T he Reangs, also called Bru, are recognised as a primitive tribe. They constitute about 10 percent of Mizoram’s total population. Following clashes with the Mizos in 1997 the Reangs fled to Tripura and other places. The Reang tribals have set up three candidates in southern and eastern Mizoram.

There are over 30,000 Burmese refugees in Mizoram but they do not have the right to vote.