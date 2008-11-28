MUMBAI: At the first glance of the e-mail sent by the hitherto unknown outfit - Deccan Mujahideen (DM) - which is claiming responsibility for the terror attack in Mumbai, the language used makes it difficult to understand the contents.

Though there are some Hindi words used in it, it is not entirely Hindi. The crude Hindi has been written in Roman script. The same was uploaded somewhere in Russia.

Broadly, the e-mail had one message: We warn the Indian government to stop atrocities on Muslims, stop killing them. Hindus are Baniyas and therefore we are taking revenge with interest (read rate of interest). Importantly, it reflects the top agenda of the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT).

Keeping aside the e-mail for a while, intercepts of messages from the mobile phone of one of the terrorists holed up in Nariman point, who identified himself as Shadullah, claim that he belongs to Deccan.

But surprisingly, neither his tone nor his language indicates that he is from the Deccan which covers Hyderabad in Andhra Pradesh.

"Going by the messages intercepted by us, this terrorist is speaking in Punjabi language. He insisted that he belongs to Hyderabad in Andhra Pradesh but the truth will come out after the interrogation of the arrested terrorists,” said Major General R K Hooda, GOC, Maharashtra.

Now the main question - why are the terrorists insisting that they belong to Hyderabad when they are not believed to be? In 2004, top commanders of Lashkar-e- Toiba met in Karachi. They issued a declaration that the unfinished agenda of Partition can only be completed with the liberation of Hyderabad and Junagadh states.

"The e-mail by the outfit Deccan Mujahideen and their insistence that they belong to Hyderabad clearly show the involvement of LeT in the Mumbai attack.

So far, our investigation does not indicate the role of any Hyderabadi. This going by the intercept of messages (during thecommunication of the terrorists) which clearly prove that they are all speaking Punjabi, the one spoken in the Punjab province of Pakistan,” top sources in the Intelligence Bureau told to this website’s newspaper.

Already, an analysis of his tone, pronunciation and language was carried out by a group of experts which further cleared doubts about the role of Lashkar operatives in the Mumbai terror attack.

“Only LeT has the ability to plan and execute such a daring operation. The plot appears similar to the major bomb blast at the Marriot hotel in Islamabad a few months ago,” sources said.

Further, the police are not ruling out the possibility of the wanted terrorists - Riyaz Bhatkal, the alleged mastermind of the blast at Lumbini Park in Hyderabad on August 25, and Abdus Subhan alias Tauqeer, wanted for the Delhi blasts. Both are said to be hiding in Bangladesh.