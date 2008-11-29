MUMBAI: Sabina Sehgal Saikia, a senior journalist with the Times of India who was trapped on the sixth floor of the Taj Hotel, has died, her friends confirmed Saturday.

Sabina, consulting editor with the TOI and a noted food critic, had been SMSing her family and friends till past Wednesday midnight, after which they lost contact with her.

A massive fire has gutted major portions of the floor she was in. Till late Friday night, her husband Shantanu Saikia, who is also a journalist, was "hoping against hope" that she would be found alive. But that was not to be.

Sabina leaves behind her husband and two children - a daughter aged 14 and son aged 11.

She had texted her husband for the last time at 2 a.m. Thursday to say she was trapped inside a bathroom.

Sabina had gone to the hotel late Wednesday to attend a wedding when terrorists stormed the hotel, firing at guests and holding several hostage. The standoff between the terrorists and security forces ended Saturday morning.