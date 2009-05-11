LUCKNOW: Varun Gandhi, the BJP candidate from Pilibhit, was today barred from addressing a rally in Faridpur, which forms a part of his mother Maneka Gandhi’s new constituency of Aonla in Bareilly district, after an adverse report from the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) which feared it could lead to a law and order problem as the area is communally too sensitive.

The rally was scheduled to be held at 4pm. Faridpur has a large Muslim population. The LIU reportedly learnt that local Muslims had held a meeting late on Saturday and discussed the issue of ‘forced sterilisation’ as published in The Daily Telegraph of London - the report was subsequently denied by the interviewer Dean Nelson, South Asia editor of the daily. The election is on May 13.

‘‘We felt that Varun’s rally could create a law and order problem in the district and, therefore, barred him from addressing the rally in Faridpur area,’’ District Magistrate R. Ramesh Kumar was quoted as telling local media persons.

However, the district authorities permitted Varun to hold a rally at a distance of 20km from the area. Varun later complained to the Election Commission in New Delhi against the Bareilly district administration’s decision.

‘‘Basing entirely on a false report, the district administration in Bareilly acted in a politically biased manner by arbitrarily cancelling a major rally to be addressed by Maneka Gandhi and Varun Gandhi at Faridpur in Aonla parliamentary constituency,’’ he wrote in his complaint.

Permission for the Faridpur rally had been obtained five days earlier and all arrangements had been completed, but the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, directed by the District Magistrate (Bareilly) and the Divisional Commissioner arbitrarily withdrew the permission suddenly quoting the false report, Varun wrote.

Stressing that immense harm had been caused by the arbitrary order, Varun apprehended that further trouble might be created by the same administration in the final days of campaigning and requested the Election Commission to ensure that the constitutional rights of Maneka and Varun to address their electorates is not tampered with by such misuse of administrative authority. A senior BJP leader in the state capital said irked over the State Advisory Board’s decision of the National Security Act, the Mayawati goverment had tried to show her brazenness to misuse the state power otherwise there was no sense in denying permission for the Faridpur rally.