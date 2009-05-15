KOLKATA: An 11-year-old girl, studying in Class 5, died after allegedly being hit by her class teacher with a duster in West Bengal's Burdwan district, police said on Friday.

The girl Babli Ghosh, started vomiting and fell unconscious after being hit by the teacher Thursday for failing to write the national anthem.

Without informing her guardians, the authorities of Andal High School took her first to a nursing home, and then to a private hospital. However, she was declared brought dead by the hospital.

The girls' parents, who stay in Barasat of North 24 Parganas, filed a complaint at the Andal police station Friday.

As news of the tragedy spread, irate guardians and locals staged a demonstration, forcing the authorities to declare that the school would remain closed till the accused teacher is arrested.

The accused teacher Rekha Bhagat is absconding, police said.

Describing the incident as tragic, state School Education Minister Partha De said: "We have to do something about these kind of incidents. A criminal case may be filed against the accused teacher. But how will the loss be compensated?"