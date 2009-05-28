NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the appeal of Indulekha Joseph, a student of St George College, Aruvithura, in Kerala.

A Bench comprising Justice Markandey Katju and Justice Deepak Verma, however, directed the college to issue her the transfer certificate without attaching any stigma.

“What kind of a student are you. You should have been dismissed.

You should be in politics.

How can an educational institution run if students start distributing pamphlets, holding meetings and placards? We are dismissing the case,” Justice Katju remarked.

At this, senior counsel Krishnan Venugopal told the Bench that the girl had tendered apologies. “Apologies cannot be accepted. You cannot stab somebody and say I’m sorry. You take out placards against the college principal,” pointed out Justice Katju.

“Are you prepared to take admission in some other college,” asked Justice Verma. Krishnan Venugopal told the Bench that the girl suffers from a rare disease wherein her joints get affected. The only way she can survive is by taking steroids.0 The university has had a rethink. It is allowing her to take the exam, counsel stated.

But, the Bench did not relent and dismissed her appeal. In its order of November, the apex court had permitted Indulekha Joseph to take the examination. It however, said she cannot attend classes till the disposal of the case.

The stand of the college and the university was that Indulekha had been nurturing enmity against the college, its management, Principal and her teachers right from the very beginning of her academic career.

The respondents contended that she was instigated by her parents to indulge in such activities.

The respondents pointed out that the girl conducted a sit-in with a placard in front of the principal’s office. She distributed leaflets against the college and held a press conference at the Press Club making unfounded allegations.