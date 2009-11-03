KATHUA (J&K): Twelve people were killed and seven others injured in a head-on collision between a tempo and a bus on the Jammu-Pathankote Highway in the wee hours today.

The tempo, which was on way to Jammu from Himachal, collided with a passenger bus going to Delhi from Jammu at Baghial Morh, 80 kms from Jammu, in Kathua district around 0200 hours.

Due to the impact of the collision, the tempo carrying 19 passengers skidded off the road and rolled down the highway, they said adding 12 passengers died on the spot and seven others were injured.

No bus passenger was injured in the mishap.

Four of the injured were admitted in district hospital at Kathua, while three others were rushed to Government Medical College Hospital at Jammu.