GHAZIABAD: Five railway employees working on tracks in this town adjacent to the national capital were killed Saturday after being run over by two trains including the Dehradun-Delhi Jan Shatabdi Express, an official said.

The accident occurred at around 11.10 a.m. Saturday. "They were doing maintenance work on the tracks," Anant Swarup, chief public relations officer of Northern Railways, told IANS.

A police officer said: "Five gang men were engaged in repairing track number three, when they heard the sound of an approaching train. As the visibility was low due to fog, the workers thought the train was coming on track number three and they jumped on to track number four to save themselves."

"Unfortunately there was a train - Dehradun-Delhi Jan Shatabdi Express - coming on track number four. With trains on both tracks, the workers had no chance of getting away and were crushed under the two trains," the police officer added.

The train on track number three has not been identified yet, police said.

Divisional railway engineer B.D. Garg visited the spot and announced a compensation of Rs.1 million for the families of the victims.

Garg also ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Swarup said the Jan Shatabdi Express had reached Delhi and its driver was being interrogated.

The driver has reportedly said that he did not see the workmen due to the fog that drastically cut visibility.

"The victims were identified as Ramesh, Ram Rattan, Pooran, Ajay and Radhey. The bodies have been sent for post mortem examination. A complaint has been registered with Indirapuram police station in Ghaziabad," said circle officer R.K. Gautam.