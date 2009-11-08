MUMBAI: Police are investigating whether David Coleman Headley, arrested by the FBI for allegedly conspiring to carry out terror attacks in India, had any role in the Mumbai terror attacks, a senior crime branch official said on Sunday.

"We are probing if Headley was involved in various terror activities in Mumbai including the 26/11 terror strikes. He had an office in AC market building in Tardeo in south Mumbai. Crime branch team has earlier visited the building," Joint Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria told PTI.

"Headley had visited Mumbai on several occasions and we have all details as to where he stayed and for how long," Maria, who supervised the 26/11 terror attacks probe, said.

According to sources, Headley's office used to provide visa and travel facilities.

The 49-year-old Headley was arrested last month at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport as he prepared to board a flight to Philadelphia, intending to travel to Pakistan.

FBI also arrested Tahawwur Hussain Rana, 48, a Canadian citizen of Pakistani origin, for his alleged involvement in terror activities.

Meanwhile, the AC market building was also visited by police today.

"Since the area comes in our police station jurisdiction, I along with my team had gone there," Inspector of Tardeo Police Station A K Padhare said, refusing to divulge further details, saying Crime Branch was investigating the matter.