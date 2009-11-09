NEW DELHI: The fortnight-long political crisis in Karnataka was resolved "amicably" on Sunday with the dissidents' camp, led by the Reddy brothers, and Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa working out a compromise formula, amid pressure from the BJP central leaders to ensure the smooth functioning of the only BJP government south of the Vindhyas.

After a day of tears and sobs, it was a moment of celebration for Yeddyurappa when he, along with BJP central leaders, relished the birthday cake cut by Leader of the Opposition L K Advani to mark his birthday, and celebrated the survival of his government. G Janardhan Reddy and Yeddyurappa shared cake with each other, though it remains to be seen how long the sweetness of the cake lasts for them.

It was at Sushma Swaraj's residence that peace was finally brokered between the two warring factions after they met face to face to discuss the political crisis that had brought disrepute to the government at a time when the state was reeling under the impact of the recent floods.

A coordination committee will be set up, which is likely to be headed by Sushma and include Yeddyurappa and G Karunakar Reddy among others. All policy issues will be routed through the panel to avoid friction in future. After shaking hands with arch-rival Janardhan Reddy, Yeddyurappa said, "The issue has been resolved. We are together now. The problem will not arise again." Reddy, who had insisted on Yeddyurappa’s ouster, said, "We have taken the decision in the interest of the state and betterment of the people. We will work together."