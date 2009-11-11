NEW DELHI: The slap in the Maharashtra Assembly saw four Maharashtra Navnirman Sena MLAs get four-year suspensions found muted mention in the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

On Monday, MNS members had roughed up Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi, with one of them giving him one on the cheek, in the House for disregarding MNS chief Raj Thackeray not to take the oath in Hindi.

On Tuesday, a writ petition by one Salek Chand Jain was mentioned for urgent hearing by counsel Sugreve Dubey before a Bench comprising Chief Justice K G

Balakrishnan, Justice B Sudarshan Reddy and Justice P Sathasivam.

However, the Bench asked the counsel to file it in the registry, and that it would take it up afterwards. In his writ, the petitioner has sought a direction to the Election Commission for de-recognizing the MNS for indulging in activities that could have a cascading effect throughout the country.