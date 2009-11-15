NEW DELHI: Aware that the RSS is gradually asserting itself and the BJP is a divided house, firebrand Hindutva leader Uma Bharti, whose umbilical cord has not been snapped with the Sangh Parivar, has commenced efforts to rejoin her erstwhile party.

To begin with, she is keen to join the NDA, where BJP is the principal party and later would gradually make her entry into the BJP, which is ready to don the mantle of the Hindutva party with Nitin Gadkari, all set to be the new BJP president.

Talking to Express, Uma said that she has written a letter to NDA convenor Sharad Yadav expressing her desire to make her party, the Bharatiya Jan Shakti Party, a constituent of the NDA. In the letter, she said her party’s creation was basically for the welfare of the downtrodden, Dalits and tribals. Since it is expected that the Women’s Reservation Bill would be brought in the winter session of Parliament, she is keen to fight for the rights of the downtrodden and Dalit women, along with the NDA. She hoped Sharad Yadav would talk to all the constituents of the NDA and give a nod to her proposal.

Uma also addressed separate letters to BJP president Rajnath Singh and Leader of Opposition L K Advani, apprising them of her party’s decision to join the NDA.

In her letter addressed to Advani, she recalled that at her last public meeting during the Lok Sabha polls, she had declared that her party would send a proposal to be a constituent of the NDA.

Uma, who has been a prominent OBC face of the BJP, will be an asset to the party in its bid for revival in the Hindi-heartland state of Uttar Pradesh, following the exit of Kalyan Singh from the party.