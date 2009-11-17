Home Nation

India hands over seventh dossier to Pakistan

Published: 17th November 2009

saeed

File photo: Express

NEW DELHI: Days before the foreign ministers of the two countries are expected to meet in Trinidad on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), India Tuesday gave to Pakistan a seventh dossier that contains additional evidence linking Pakistan-based terrorists to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The dossier was handed over by Y.K. Sinha, joint secretary in-charge of Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan, to Pakistan's Deputy High Commissioner Riffat Masood, said official sources.

The seventh dossier reflects India's mounting unhappiness with Pakistan's lack of &quot;concrete action&quot; against Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives, who allegedly plotted the Mumbai massacre, even one year after the Mumbai attacks that suspended dialogue between the two countries.

External Affairs Minister S.M. Krishna and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi are expected to meet on the sidelines of the CHOGM summit in Port of Spain, the capital of Trinidad and Tobago, Nov 28.

Manmohan Singh will be going to Port of Spain to attend the CHOGM summit from Washington. Earlier, Pakistan's Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani was expected to attend the summit, but he has reportedly decided against it due to domestic reasons.

Comments

