NEW DELHI: With the temperature remaining below average, the capital witnessed yet another cold day Wednesday.

Although it got warmer as the day progressed, it was a cold start to the day and the weatherman has warned that the coming days may see the mercury dip further.

The minimum temperature recorded at 8.30 a.m. Wednesday was 9.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the average for this time of the year.

"In the coming days, the temperatures will fall further. However, there may be some fluctuations," an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The maximum temperature recorded was 27.6 degrees Celsius.

Change in wind patterns have caused temperatures to plummet in north India.