JAMMU: Border Security Force (BSF) troopers shot dead a suspected infiltrator along the international border in Ranbirsinghpora sector of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said Friday.

The man was killed in a gunfight between the BSF troopers and suspected infiltrators near Mangla post in Ranbirsinghpora sector, about 30 km west of Jammu, late Thursday.

"Our troopers were fired upon from across (the border). We also retaliated. The firing left one infiltrator dead," a BSF official told IANS.

He said the incident comes after the foiled infiltration bid along the border in Samba sector, 40 km south-west of Jammu.

The BSF plans to take up the issue of recurring incidents of firing from across the border with Pakistani Rangers, the official added.