NEW DELHI: Kanuru Sujatha Rao, a 1974 batch officer of Indian Administrative Service from Andhra Pradesh cadre on Thursday took over as Secretary, Health and Family Welfare in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Sujatha Rao was Secretary, Department of AIDS Control and Director General National AIDS Control Organization before becoming Secretary, Health and Family Welfare. She has rich experience in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as she had worked in the Ministry in the capacities of director, joint secretary and additional secretary and had been involved in many key initiatives that the Ministry has taken over the years.

Sujatha Rao is the daughter of KL Rao, engineer- statesman and brain behind the construction of Nagarjuna Sagar Dam. A post graduate in History, Sujatha Rao also had a post graduate degree in Public Administration from Harvard University where she was a Mason Fellow. She was also Takemi Fellow for International Health at the Harvard School of Public Health.