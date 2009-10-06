NEW DELHI: After the Congress, it is the turn of the BJP to go on the austerity drive. Gone are the days of 5-star culture and hi-tech poll campaign. Now, the BJP leaders are travelling by service flights and are staying in the 3-star hotels to prove that they, too, are closer to the ‘aam aadmi’ and need not necessarily tom-tom their sacrifices before the people.

The BJP campaign for the three electiongoing states of Maharashtra, Haryana and Arunachal Pradesh, kick-started on October 2, has been a low-key affair. Leader of Opposition L K Advani, BJP President Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha BJP deputy leader Sushma Swaraj and leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Arun Jaitley, besides former BJP President M Venkaiah Naidu, former cricketer and Lok Sabha MP Navjot Singh Siddhu are all travelling by commercial flights, though they may not necessarily travel by the economy class, given security compulsions of senior leaders, having Z-plus security.

M A Naqvi, handling the poll campaign of the party, said that the BJP has always been for simplicity and low-cost campaign.

“We do not believe in hypocrisy and hoodwinking the nation by preaching something else and practicing another thing,” he said.

It is learnt that BJP senior leader Arun Jaitley travelled by economy class in the service plane, while travelling to Haryana and stayed in a 3-star hotel, instead of the 5-star hotel, where accommodation was booked for him.