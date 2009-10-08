NEW DELHI: A day after the visit by Sonia Gandhi, the Centre on Tuesday released aid worth Rs 209 crore as the second instalment of the Central share of the Calamity Relief Fund for the year 2009-10 to Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

The decision to release the fund was taken at a meeting chaired by Cabinet Secretary yesterday to review the flood situation in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, in which the Resident Commissioners of both the States were also present.

The money, Home Ministry said, has been released keeping in view the magnitude of the situation, requirement for relief operations and the fact that Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have also been affected by drought during current year.

The Calamity Relief Fund instalment sent in advance amounts to Rs 156.84 crore, in respect of Andhra Pradesh and Rs 52.26 crore in respect of Karnataka.

The total Central contribution comprising Rs 313.67 crore and Rs 104.52 crore for Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka respectively for the year 2009-10 stands released as on date, said Home Ministry.