MUMBAI: Reiterating the government’s stand that armed forces of the country would not be used to counter Naxals, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Sunday said that though they were a great threat, they weren’t terrorists and no credible information regarding Naxalites having any terror links have yet been unearthed.

“We will rely on police rather than use our armed forces to counter Maoist guerrillas who pose a threat to the country’s internal security,” Manmohan Singh said at a press conference here in Mumbai on the last day of campaigning for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections. “Evil designs of these groups are well-known and we will take effective measures to counter that,” Dr Singh added.

Insisting on the need to analyse causes that breed Naxalism, Dr Singh said that Naxal problem arises due to lack of pace in development and added that those problems should be addressed. “There is certainly a need to look at the causes of alienation, particularly those of tribals, so that the problem of armed rebellion is effectively tackled, but these groups will have to first shed the path of violence and come to the table,” he said.

The Prime Minister said, not only Naxalites, the government was prepared to have a dialogue with even the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir if they abjured violence.

Naxal rebels killed 17 security personnel and beheaded an informer on October 8 in the Western region of Maharashtra, while earlier on October 6 they had decapitated special police inspector Francis Induwar in Jharkhand.