Police arrest Hizbul man with hawala money

SRINAGAR: Police arrested a suspected overground worker of Hizbul Mujahideen, when he was being handed over hawala money of Rs 1.80 lakh by a burqa-clad operative in Batmaloo area here today.

Hashmatullah, a resident of Bagli Gondoh in Doda district of Jammu told interrogators that he has been working for Doda-based HM Divisional Commander Shah Din alias Shah, a police spokesman said.

On seeing police team the overground workers tried to escape, while the transaction was taking place, the spokesman said adding Hashmatullah was nabbed alongwith the money.

The burqa-clad woman and another associate of Hashmatullah escaped, the spokesman said.

During interrogation, Hashmatullah disclosed that one of his associates, who is yet to be apprehended, had already received Rs70,000 just before the police raid took place.

The spokesman said hunt has been launched to nab those absconding.