Rival outfit guns down Maoist commander

RANCHI: A top Maoist commander was killed in a gun battle with a rival outfit in Latehar district of Jharkhand, police said Sunday.

According to police, a gun battle between two Maoist groups - Jharkhand Prastuti Committee (JPC) and Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC) - took place in a jungle area near Bigrahganj village of Latehar district late Saturday night.

Pradeep Ganju, a top ranking Maoist commander of JPC, was killed in the gun battle that lasted nearly two hours.

Police reached the site, around 145 km from Ranchi, Sunday morning.

According to police, the killing of Pradeep Ganju is a major setback for the JPC.

In Jharkhand, eight Maoist organizations are active and clash regularly with each other over command of the areas to extort levy.