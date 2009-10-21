PANAJI:Four persons, including a woman and a 16-year-old girl who were arrested by the Goa police earlier this week for multiple murders in the state, had left a trail of blood in Mumbai too, police said.

Speaking to reporters here Wednesday, Superintendent of Police (CID) Atmaram Deshpande said that the gang, which includes a woman and a 16-year-old girl, had also confessed to murdering a woman in Virar, a suburb on the outskirts of Mumbai.

"We are in touch with the Thane district police. A highly decomposed body has been found near Virar Oct 18. The accused have also confessed to committing more murders in Goa. We are verifying the details," the official said.

The accused have already confessed to committing four murders in Goa and subsequently burning the bodies of their victims to hide their identity. Two of the accused, Chandrakant Talwar and Syron Rodrigues, were arrested from their hideout in Virar, the same area where the decomposed body was found.

The other two who were arrested in the case were Greshmi, Talwar's wife, and a 16-year-old girl friend of Syron. Both Syron and Talwar have a criminal history.