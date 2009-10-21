NEW DELHI: Fearing a non-transparent, partial byelection in the Kannur Assembly seat, the UDF leaders on Tuesday met the Election Commission seeking restructuring of the administration and the voters list for the constituency.

The UDF leaders met Chief Election Commissioner Navin Chawla to submit their grievances and demanded a tamper-free voters list and direct supervision of the Commission over the overall election proceedings in the constituency.

“We have demanded the Election Commission to ensure a clean voters list. We have also sought the removal of the District Collector who is behaving in a biased manner. We believe that we were able to convince the CEC,” said K Sudhakaran MP after meeting Chawla.

The UDF has been alleging that the election officials, including District Collector V K Balakrishnan have been inclining with the CPM and no steps were being taken to redress the complaints raised by it regarding the electoral roll in the Kannur Assembly constituency which is going to the polls on November 7.

The UDF has also been crying foul about the enrolment of new names in the electoral roll. “A large number of people from outside the constituency had been brought in vehicles to apply for their transfer to the constituency with the backing of the officers concerned.

This is abnormal and unprecedented,” said E T Muhammed Basheer MP. He said the officials involved in the election procedure had been handpicked by the CPM.

The UDF leaders also cited the Collector’s report which found that 20 percent of the new enrolments were bogus.

“We were even denied a copy of the worksheet which has been prepared based on the six sittings after October 10 about which we have complained to the Commission”, Sudhakaran said.

“Let the Election Commission take a decision on the issue. We have to abide by its decision whatever it may be. Despite all these, we are totally confident about our victory but our fight is for a cause which otherwise may set a wrong precedence,” the leaders said.

Postpone Kannur bypoll: BJP

Thiruvananthapuram: The by-election in Kannur should be postponed in view of the controversies surrounding the voters’ list, BJP state president P.K.Krishnadas said here on Tuesday.

The BJP has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission regarding the matter, Krishnadas said in a statement.

He accused both fronts of perpetrating fraud in the voters’ list.

``This usurps the people’s will and the people’s mandate,’’ he said.

Cong leaders in panic: RSP

Thiruvananthapuram: RSP general secretary T J Chandrachoodan has alleged that the Congress leadership is in panic and is behaving in an abnormal way as it is afraid of a failure in the forthcoming Assembly by-elections.

``Union Minister Vayalar Ravi and K. Sudhakaran MP, should understand that their behaviour is closely watched by the people,’’ he said in a press note issued here on Tuesday. ``If anyone has a complaint against the Tahsildar or District Collector, he should take legal means to address it. Instead of doing that Sudhakaran threatened employees in the taluk office and the Collector, Chandrachoodan said.

He asked the Congress leaders to create an environment of transparency and peace to hold the byelections.