Home Nation

Haryana Congress stakes claim to form government

The Congress claimed it had the numbers after all the independent candidates extended it support to form the government.

Published: 23rd October 2009 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2012 12:06 AM   |  A+A-

CHANDIGARH: The Congress in Haryana Friday claimed it had the numbers for a majority in the assembly after all seven independent candidates extended it support to form the next government.

The Congress staked claim before Governor Jagannath Pahadia Friday armed with letter of support from the seven independent legislators.

State Congress president Phool Chand Mullana, who lost his election, took the letter from the party as well as letters of support from the seven independent legislators to the governor here.

&quot;The Congress is the single largest party in the assembly. Precedent says that we should be invited to form the government. We have the numbers in the assembly,&quot; Mullana told reporters after meeting the governor.

The governor said he would examine the Congress letter.

Caretaker Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and other senior Congress leaders did not accompany Mullana to hand over the letter to the governor.

In the Oct 13 elections to the 90-member assembly, the results of which were declared Thursday, the Congress won 40 seats, the main opposition Indian National Lok Dal 31, its alliance partner Akali Dal one, the Haryana Janhit Congress six, the Bharatiya Janata Party four, the Bahujan Samaj Party one and independents seven.

The Congress tally was much lower than its expectation of a comfortable majority and 27 seats less than the 67 it won in the February 2005 assembly poll.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp