NEW DELHI: Railways tonight said it is inspecting the six km stretch between Sardiha to Banstal, where armed-activists abducted drivers of Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani express, as a precautionary measure before allowing the train to commence its journey. We are undertaking the safety inspection as a precautionary measure.

Once the track is declared safe, the 2443 A Special Rajdhani train will proceed towards Delhi, said Railway Board Member Shree Prakash. There are about 13 coaches, including a pantry car, and about 475 passengers in the train.

Railways has diverted some trains because of the problem. "We do not have exact information of how many trains are being diverted due this problem. But some trains are being diverted from this route," Prakash said.