When Dalits show the way

NEW DELHI: When the elite club of climate change assembles for a rendezvous at Copenhagen on December 7, it can take some lessons from a group of indigenous communities on how to live without jeopardising the ecology and thus affecting the climate.

Parallel to the COP15, these people of indigenous communities, across five major ecosystems of the subcontinent, will also come together to share their common heritage of community knowledge that enables them to live without harming the climate but who are fast becoming victims of global greed led by big corporates. In a first-of-its-kind move, Dalit farmers of Dindigal and Sivakasi and Paravas, Muthurayars, and Nadar from Gulf of Mannar in Tamil Nadu, Dongri Kondhis, Kauntas, Khatias, Pandras and Lolias of Orissa, women Dalit farmers from Medhak in Orissa, Baigas of Chhattisgarh, Bhils of Madhya Pradesh, Santhals from Jharkhand and Chakesang Nagas from Nagaland deliberated on the challenges of climate crisis and dissemination of the knowledge that enables them to sustain themselves in some of the harshest habitats with multiple challenges.

Anchored by Andhra’s Deccan Development Society, they met here on Wednesday and issued “We have the Power to Heal the Climate” _ a community charter on climate crisis.