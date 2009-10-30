Home Nation

Jury members play games, mar film festival spiri

Published: 30th October 2009

NEW DELHI: The announcement of Indian films for the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) - 2009 is witnessing ugly offscreen scenes marked by the absence of jury member while screening and leaking out of list by another member.

The legal tangle attached to this year’s Indian panorama section of the IFFI and the criticism about the selection procedure from the jury itself have cast a shadow over the festival.

“One of the jury members was abroad and was absent during most of the days of screening,” a source said.

Director of Film Festivals S M Khan said the government could only seek an undertaking from a jury member that he would watch the films. “The absence of the member cannot be the reason for raising an allegation. We cannot demand the presence of jury members at the venue,” he said.

This year onwards the government has invited proposals from film-makers asking for the DVD copy of the films.

“Till last year, the film prints had to be sent. It is not just the visual effects, but there are other technical aspects like sound effects. Also, it gives an opportunity for the jury member to rush through the film,” said director Ranjith who had moved the Kerala High Court against a jury member announcing the names of shortlisted films on a website on October 21.

Khan said the act of the jury member was not acceptable and they had already issued a show-cause notice to him. “The jury member publishing the list is unacceptable.

We have issued a show-cause notice to him. Since the matter is subjudice, I would not like to comment on the issue,” Khan said.

“The screenings at the film festival have become a mere bureaucratic affair over the years. The jury members abstaining from screening venue cannot be justified,” said former national film jury member and director K P Kumaran.

The Indian panorama will showcase 47 films in the feature and nonfeature categories. The festival is scheduled to begin in Goa on November 23.

