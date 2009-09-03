AHMEDABAD:A 23-year-old pregnant woman succumbed to swine flu at the SSG hospital in Vadodara, taking the death toll in the state to nine, health department officials said today.

"Twenty-three years old Bhavya Dave, who was seven months pregnant, died at SSG hospital in Vadodara last night. She had tested positive for swine flu," Principal Secretary(health) Ravi Saxena said.

The woman had been admitted in the hospital on August 29, he said.

"The victim had complained of cough, sore throat, high temperature and increased breathlessness," he said.

This is the second case where a pregnant woman died due to swine flu in the state. Earlier a pregnant woman had died of H1N1 virus infection in Ahmedabad last Saturday.

Meanwhile, four persons -- two each in Surat and Ahmedabad -- tested positive for swine flu today. So far, 122 persons have tested positive for the deadly virus in the state, officials said.

According to Saxena, 22 patients, either confirmed or suspected of swine flu, have been admitted in the various hospitals across the state.